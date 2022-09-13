The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen in Washington April 8, 2019. ― Reuters file pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 ― The International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said yesterday that a staff-level agreement with Argentina should be concluded in coming days as the organisation conducts a second review of its programme there.

In a statement, Georgieva welcomed Argentina's commitment to achieve targets for its debt program and said it “will remain unchanged.” Georgieva praised the “strong steps” taken by Argentine economy minister Sergio Massa to stabilise markets and “reverse a scenario of high volatility” in the South American country.

The statement follows a meeting between Georgieva and Massa yesterday in the context of a second review of the US$44 billion (RM198 billion) arrangement signed in March this year.

The programme seeks to boost national reserves and reduce Argentina's primary fiscal deficit to 2.5 per cent of GDP in 2022 and 1.9 per cent in 2023. ― Reuters