KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — SP Setia Bhd will launch Casaville, a sustainable residential project in the township of Setia EcoHill in Semenyih by the end of April, with a total gross development value (GDV) of RM50 million.

In a statement today, the property developer said the project was due to be completed in the second quarter of 2026, comprising 38 units of single-storey bungalows, with its new show units to be unveiled on April 28, 2024.

“Casaville comes with Setia e-green living which will feature various smart, sustainable home elements and facilities such as solar panel, smart lock, green switch, Box 366, rainwater harvesting system and electrical vehicle conduit ready,” it said.

SP Setia divisional general manager Koh Sooi Meng said Casaville was one of the anticipated launches, which targeted owner occupiers and investors from surrounding catchment areas as well as suburbs such as Ampang, Cheras, Kajang, Seri Kembangan, Puchong, Putrajaya, Nilai and Seremban.

“We believe this development would be suitable for upgraders, empty nesters and families with elderly members who prefer stairless homes and are easy for maintenance,” he said.

The company said the freehold, single-storey bungalow units would have three-bedroom, three-bathroom layouts, with built-ups of 1,994 to 2,075 square feet and land sizes of 52 feet times 90 feet.

The units were priced from RM1.37 million onwards, it added. — Bernama