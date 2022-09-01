Bursa Malaysia ended lower today weighed down by persistent selling across-the-board, in tandem with the weakness in most regional peers. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower today weighed down by persistent selling across-the-board, in tandem with the weakness in most regional peers.

Asian shares took the cue from the ongoing volatility in global stock markets after strong United States’ (US) jobs data fuelled concerns over aggressive monetary policy tightening, said a dealer.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 20.10 points or 1.33 per cent to 1,491.95 from Tuesday’s close of 1,512.05.

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries were closed yesterday for the National Day holiday.

The benchmark index opened 14.04 points lower at 1,498.01, and subsequently moved between 1,490.71 and 1,503.49 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers trumped gainers 661 to 269, while 372 counters were unchanged, 986 untraded, and 20 others suspended.

Total turnover fell to 2.44 billion units worth RM2.02 billion from 2.86 billion units worth RM2.72 billion on Tuesday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said Bursa Malaysia’s benchmark index pared most of its earlier losses to close off its day’s low and remained well supported around the 1,490 to1,500 region, despite cautious sentiment.

“The near-term direction of the local market is still very much dependent on the regional volatility, nonetheless, we believe bargain hunting may prevail given the continuous buying support from foreign funds and cheap valuations of local equities.

“As such, we anticipate the FBM KLCI to trend higher within the region of 1,490 to 1,510 towards the weekend,” he told Bernama.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.53 per cent to 27,661.47, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 1.79 per cent to 19,597.31, South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.28 per cent to 2,415.61, while Singapore’s Straits Times Index improved 0.07 per cent to 3,224.08.

Back home, market heavyweights Maybank fell six sen to RM8.91, Public Bank declined five sen to RM4.66, Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare shed two sen each to RM8.78 and RM6.18 respectively, while CIMB rose 11 sen to RM5.48.

Of the actives, Jade Marvel Group slipped 19.5 sen to 31 sen, Dagang NeXchange slid four sen to 82 sen and Top Glove eased half-a-sen to 80 sen.

Serba Dinamik edged up half-a-sen to 3.5 sen while MNC Wireless was flat at one sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 136.42 points to 10,561.23, the FBMT 100 Index declined 134.89 points to 10,314.54, the FBM 70 slipped 147.84 points to 12,564.60, the FBM ACE went down 85.40 points to 4,825.04, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index tumbled 198.85 points to 10,614.61.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 197.28 points lower at 6,996.39, the Industrial Products and Services Index trimmed 1.62 points to 180.58, the Financial Services Index gave up 58.55 points to 16,743.37, and the Energy Index dipped 17.21 points to 711.33.

The Main Market volume fell to 1.52 billion shares worth RM1.73 billion from 1.66 billion shares worth RM2.34 billion on Tuesday.

Warrants turnover narrowed to 333.80 million units valued at RM50.75 million from 373.98 million units valued at RM63.23 million.

The ACE Market volume shrank to 585.32 million shares worth RM243.51 million from 833.61 million shares worth RM309.80 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 176.03 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (429.39 million), construction (75.50 million), technology (173.64 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (78.98 million), property (131.28 million), plantation (33.64 million), REITs (9.5 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (235.98 million), healthcare (99.51 million), telecommunications and media (18.56 million), transportation and logistics (47.10 million), and utilities (14.43 million). — Bernama