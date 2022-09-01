At 3.00pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.48 points to 1,500.57 from Tuesday’s close of 1,512.05. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― Bursa Malaysia continued to trend lower at mid-afternoon, dragged down by persistent selling in selected heavyweight stocks, led by Petronas Dagangan Bhd and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd.

Petronas Dagangan and Sime Darby Plantation knocked a combined 4.60 points off the Composite Index.

At 3.00pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.48 points to 1,500.57 from Tuesday’s close of 1,512.05.

The benchmark index opened 14.04 points lower at 1,498.01.

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries were closed yesterday for the National Day holiday.

On the broader market, decliners trumped gainers 610 to 233, while 349 counters were unchanged, 1,096 untraded, and 20 others suspended. Turnover stood at 1.67 billion units worth RM1.17 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals eased two sen each to RM8.95 and RM8.78 respectively, Public Bank fell five sen to RM4.66, while CIMB rose 11 sen to RM5.48 and IHH Healthcare gained four sen to RM6.24.

Of the actives, Jade Marvel Group slipped 21 sen to 29.5 sen, Dagang Nexchange reduced 2.5 sen to 83.5 sen, while Serba Dinamik, MNC Wireless, and Vortex were flat at three sen, one sen, and 18 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dropped 85.72 points to 10,611.93, the FBMT 100 Index lost 82.93 points to 10,366.50, the FBM 70 slipped 115.22 points to 12,597.22, the FBM ACE went down 88.44 points to 4,822.0 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index tumbled 127.64 points to 10,685.82.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 126.91 points lower at 7,066.76, the Industrial Products and Services Index trimmed 1.21 points to 180.99, the Financial Services Index gave up 28.97 points to 16,772.95 and the Energy Index shed 15.04 points to 713.50. ― Bernama