From left: Datuk Richard Lim, Executive Director & CEO of MGB Berhad; Datuk Seri Barry Lim, Deputy CEO LBS Bina Group; Datuk Wira Joey Lim, Group Managing Director and CEO of LBS Bina Group Berhad; Tan Sri Lim Hock San, Executive Chairman of LBS Bina Group Berhad; Datuk Cynthia Lim, Executive Director of LBS Bina Group Berhad; Lucas Lim, Deputy CEO of LBS Bina Group Berhad; and Isaac Lim, Executive Director & Deputy CEO of MGB Berhad, at the launch of the LBS Fabulous Extra 2022-23 campaign. — Picture courtesy of LBS Bina Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) has today announced the return of its year-long LBS Fabulous Extra 2022-23 campaign, with around RM1.5 million in lucky draw prizes to be won.

In a statement, LBS executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Hock San said the company has doubled the amount of prizes to be given away following the success of a similar campaign held last year.

“It was rewarding for us to see the joy of all homebuyers when we handed them their prizes.

“There is more of everything and that means greater opportunities for every homebuyer,” he said.

Among the prizes to be won for eligible purchasers are two units of Perodua Axia, 41 units of SM Sports 110R motorcycles, 33 units of Sony 5.1 Cinema Home Soundbars, 51 units of Decathlon Rockrider ST30 mountain bikes, Panasonic 40” Televisions and a plethora of home electrical appliances.

However, only those who purchase LBS’ participating properties with the price point of RM300,001.00 and above until December 31, 2023 will automatically be eligible for the lucky draw.

Accordingly, the campaign will be run in two phases, from July 1 until September 16 and August to September in a carnival-styled on-ground event held at KITA @ Cybersouth Sales Gallery in conjunction with Merdeka and Malaysia Day.

For those inquiring, they may contact 1700-81-8998 or visit www.lbs.com.my on the company’s latest products and campaigns.