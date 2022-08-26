Capital A posted an operating loss of RM491.3 million for the three months ended June 30, compared to a loss of RM792.2 million in the year-ago period.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Capital A Bhd, parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, today reported a narrower second-quarter operating loss, as travel demand in South-east Asia began to rebound after pandemic-related rules eased.

The company said that its future looked positive, driven by momentum in sales and lifting of travel restrictions across the globe.

Capital A said it was taking all measures possible to return its grounded fleet back into service, with an estimate to have 160 operational aircraft by the end of 2022, and full operations by second quarter of 2023.

The company last month reported its airline load factor, a measure of the percentage of seats filled, rose to 84 per cent in the second quarter, akin to pre-pandemic levels.

Passenger numbers rose 633 per cent from a year earlier, supported by growing domestic demand and the resumption of international travel in South-east Asian countries. Cargo tonnage, however, fell 27 per cent due to extended lockdowns in China.

Capital A has invested heavily in payments firm BigPay, logistics arm Teleport and mobile Super App to diversify its revenue sources.

The company said in June it was evaluating fundraising options for a planned US listing, as it looks to shake off its classification as a financially distressed firm by Malaysia’s stock exchange. — Reuters