ISTANBUL, May 13 — Oil prices increased today amid moderate investor profit-taking, supply uncertainties from tensions in the Middle East, and the possibility of the Opec+ group’s extended supply cuts, reported Anadolu.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at US$83.09 (RM393) per barrel at 11.22am local time (0822 GMT), an increase of 0.36 per cent from the closing price of US$82.79 per barrel in the previous trading session.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at US$78.58 per barrel at the same time, a 0.41 per cent rise from the previous session that closed at US$78.26 per barrel.

Uncertainty over a ceasefire in the Middle East, where the majority of global oil reserves are located, puts upward pressure on oil prices.

Expectations that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its partners, known as Opec+, could prolong supply curbs into the second half of the year buoyed global oil markets.

Experts predict that if oil demand does not improve, Opec+, which needs higher prices, could agree to sustain its voluntary production cuts at the next meeting on June 1.

Nonetheless, oil prices started the week on a negative note after comments from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials dampened hopes of interest rate cuts.

Experts agree that keeping interest rates at high levels for a sustained period will slow growth and impair fuel demand in the world’s biggest economy and oil consumer.

The increasing value of the US dollar against other currencies also put downward pressure on prices by making oil expensive for other currency-holding traders. — Bernama-Anadolu