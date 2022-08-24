Malaysian ringgit notes of different denominations on top of US dollar notes in this file photo illustration March 14, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The ringgit closed slightly higher against the US dollar today as oil gains, boosted by possible production cuts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)+, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local currency rose to 4.4840/4870 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.4865/4900.

The market is also awaiting the United States (US) Energy Information Administration (EIA) oil inventory report set to be released later today.

Putra Business School economic analyst associate professor Dr Ahmed Razman Abdul Latiff said there is domestic demand for the ringgit but is limited and unable to prop up the local unit higher against the US dollar.

This is due to continuous worries over US inflation and interest rate, he told Bernama.

At the time of writing, Brent crude oil rose 0.77 per cent to US$101.0 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.2169/2195 from 3.2141/2170 at yesterday’s close and declined versus the British pound to 5.2916/2951 from 5.2833/2874 previously.

The local unit also dipped against the euro at 4.4593/4623 from 4.4551/4586 yesterday and eased marginally vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.2847/2872 from 3.2662/2690 previously. — Bernama