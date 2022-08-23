At the close, the ringgit was also traded lower against a basket of major currencies. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The ringgit ended weaker versus the US dollar today as the greenback continued to strengthen amidst growing risk-off sentiment, an analyst said.

At 6pm, the local currency slipped to 4.4865/4900 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.4855/4870.

The analysts said investors are cautiously awaiting key economic data to be released this week.

“United States Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the annual Jackson Hole economic symposium this Friday is also crucial in determining the central bank’s next interest rate direction to tame inflation,” the analyst said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against a basket of major currencies today.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.2141/2170 from 3.2147/2163 at yesterday’s close and increased versus the British pound to 5.2833/2874 from 5.2947/2965 previously.

The local unit also appreciated against the euro at 4.4551/4586 from 4.4886/4901 and increased slightly vis-a-vis the Japanese yen at 3.2662/2690 from 3.2786/2800 previously. — Bernama