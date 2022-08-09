The central bank had earlier called for three conventional money market tenders, a reverse repo tender and three Qard tenders. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system narrowed to RM35.80 billion from RM37.40 billion this morning while Islamic funds fell to RM21.8 billion from RM27.30 billion previously.

The central bank had earlier called for three conventional money market tenders, a reverse repo tender and three Qard tenders.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM34.80 billion conventional money market tender and a RM21.6 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent. — Bernama