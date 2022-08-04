Liquidity in the conventional system slipped to RM38.49 billion from RM43.90 billion this morning. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system slipped to RM36.0 billion from RM40.33 billion this morning while Islamic funds fell to RM28.81 billion from RM33.48 billion previously.

The central bank had earlier called for two conventional money market tenders, a reverse repo tender as well as three Qard tenders.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM36.0 billion conventional money market tender and a RM28.70 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent. — Bernama