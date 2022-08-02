At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 0.08 of-a-point to 1,501.27 from yesterday’s close of 1,502.07. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-morning, trading in a cautious mode with mild profit-taking in selected heavyweights.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 0.08 of-a-point to 1,501.27 from yesterday’s close of 1,502.07.

The benchmark index opened 0.74 of-a-point weaker at 1,501.33.

On the broader market, decliners surpassed advancers 496 to 209, while 337 counters were unchanged, 1,201 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.34 billion units worth RM511.77 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals all lost 1.0 sen to RM8.86, RM4.63 and RM8.94, respectively, while IHH Healthcare added 5.0 sen to RM6.55 and CIMB gained 1.0 sen to RM5.26.

Of the actives, CSH Alliance fell 1.5 sen to 6.0 sen, PUC decreased half-a-sen to 4.0 sen and Borneo Oil was flat at 2.5 sen, while both Sapura Energy and Top Glove gained half-a-sen each to 4.5 sen and 99.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index weakened 32.56 points to 10,635.65, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 40.75 points to 10,792.34, the FBMT 100 Index trimmed 25.18 points to 10,387.39, the FBM ACE slipped 78.86 points to 4,829.88, and the FBM 70 dipped 109.89 points to 12,687.43.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index strengthened 11.81 points to 7,130.99 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.79 of-a-point to 185.24, while the Energy Index lost 14.90 points to 661.11 and the Financial Services Index declined 29.87 points to 16,633.94. ― Bernama