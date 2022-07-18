On the broader market, gainers edged past losers 324 to 309, while 331 counters were unchanged, 1,323 untraded and 20 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Bursa Malaysia remained marginally higher at mid-morning today amidst the cautious trading sentiment across the broader market.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.19 of-a-point to 1,418.63 from Friday’s close of 1,418.44.

The benchmark index opened 2.45 points higher at 1,420.89.

On the broader market, gainers edged past losers 324 to 309, while 331 counters were unchanged, 1,323 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.06 billion million units worth RM351.31 million.

Among the heavyweights, CIMB Group added one sen to RM5.06 and Press Metal Aluminium rose eight sen to RM4.05, while Tenaga Nasional decreased nine sen to RM7.90, Hong Leong Bank fell by 18 sen to RM20.12 and Petronas Gas was flat at RM16.42.

Of the actives, both MMAG Holdings and Green Packet were half-a-sen higher at 5.5 sen and five sen, respectively, and Top Glove Corporation expanded 6.5 sen to RM1.06, while Ecoscience International and BSL Corporation eased by one sen to 29 sen and nine sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went up 12.19 points to 10,060.08, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 39.11 points to 10,121.46, the FBM 70 was 59.0 points higher at 12,054.01, the FBMT 100 Index improved 12.22 points to 9,827.97, and the FBM ACE added 22.74 points to 4,582.57.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.83 of-a-point higher at 167.56, the Energy Index rose 11.61 points to 616.25, and the Plantation Index added 2.44 points to 6,658.17, while the Financial Services Index fell 46.63 points to 15,961.06. — Bernama