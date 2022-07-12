At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 4.96 points to 1,420.83 from Friday's close of 1,425.79 amid volatile regional market performance. It opened 0.40 of-a-point higher at 1,426.19. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning, dragged down by profit-taking in selected heavyweights led by industrial products and services counters.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 482 to 222, while 260 counters were unchanged, 1,276 untraded and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.21 billion units worth RM429.44 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained two sen to RM8.64, Public Bank eased one sen to RM4.39, Petronas Chemicals fell eight sen to RM8.39, IHH Healthcare added three sen to RM6.39, and CIMB was down four sen to RM5.10.

As for the actives, TWL stayed flat at 6.5 sen, Yong Tai dropped two sen to six sen, Metronic rose 2.5 sen to 12 sen, Top Glove increased five sen to RM1.04, and Widad inched down half-a-sen to 36.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 41.18 points to 10,095.25, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 61.33 points to 10,132.59, the FBM 70 was 66.77 points lower at 12,129.54, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 39.04 points to 9,854.04, and the FBM ACE dropped 67.77 points to 4,600.23.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 8.73 points to 16,068.39, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.49 points lower at 170.34, the Energy Index gave up 7.31 points to 629.13, and the Plantation Index gained 20.54 points to 6,655.40. ― Bernama