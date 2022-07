AirAsia X Bhd has redesignated Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, as acting group chief executive officer (CEO). — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) has redesignated Tan Sri Anthony Francis Fernandes, better known as Tony Fernandes, as acting group chief executive officer (CEO).

Prior to this, Anthony was the director of the long-haul budget airline.

“Tan Sri Anthony Francis Fernandes is appointed as acting group CEO in addition to his position as non-independent non-executive director of AirAsia X,” it said in a filing today. — Bernama