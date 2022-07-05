EasyJet said Peter Bellew would pursue other business opportunities after ensuring a smooth handover. — Bernama pic

LONDON, July 6 — EasyJet yesterday announced the resignation of its chief operating officer as the British no-frills carrier and the aviation sector at large struggle with flight cancellations and staff shortages.

EasyJet said Peter Bellew would pursue other business opportunities after ensuring a smooth handover.

David Morgan, previously interim chief operating officer at the airline, will replace Bellew.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said “everyone at EasyJet remains absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer”.

It comes as the carrier cuts the number of its flights during the busy European summer holiday season.

Airlines and airports in the UK and abroad are struggling to recruit staff after the lifting of pandemic lockdowns, which saw the aviation sector slash thousands of posts. — AFP