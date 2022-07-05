Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar speaks during the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry’s appreciation ceremony in Putrajaya July 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — Cooperatives in the agrofood sector can apply for easy loans through the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (CCM) to expand their activities, says Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar.

He said priority would be given to this sector’s cooperatives that were active in food production such as livestock breeding and agrofarming.

“Definitely they will want to expand their agrofood production activities such as by increasing their chicken coops or acquiring more land for farming, hence supporting the government’s intention to enhance this industry and strengthen our national food security,” he said at a media conference at the ministry’s appreciation ceremony, here, today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, when officiating at the National Cooperative Month 2022 celebration on July 2, announced the allocation of RM100 million under the CCM Agrofood Food Fund to help cooperatives expand their activities, especially poultry farming.

Noh said no collateral would be required when applying for the loans and the borrowers would not be subjected to the conditions like that imposed by banks, so as to facilitate their agrofood expansion activities.

Noh also said that he had held discussions with the leaders of 74 cooperatives involved in preparing food for higher learning institutions (IPT) to provide the Keluarga Malaysia Menu, in line with the prime minister’s suggestion yesterday.

Ismail Sabri in a statement issued in conjunction with a National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) meeting, announced that the government would be introducing the menu at cooperatives-run eateries including cafeterias and other food outlets at the IPT as an alternative in getting food at reasonable prices for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“I suggest that they prepare a menu with the food prices at 10 to 15 per cent less than those at other eateries,” said Noh. — Bernama