KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — National car maker Proton Holdings Bhd recorded its best sales month for the year-to-date with 14,787 units (domestic and export) registered in June as it continued its efforts to resolve its parts shortage issues.

This represents a 51.0 per cent growth from the previous month and boosts total sales for the first half of the year (1H2022) to 60,124 units, an increase of 3.9 per cent over 1H2021.

Deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the announcement on the removal of the sales and service tax incentives from July 1 resulted a surge in bookings as customers rushed to take advantage of the savings offered.

“Proton has received more than 150,000 bookings for the first six months of the year, when added to carry-over orders from 2021, we will need to work hard to deliver cars as quickly as possible to eager customers,” he said in a statement today.

Overall, Proton retained its second position in terms of automotive sales in the country with an estimated market share of 22.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, its market share for the year now stands at 18.2 per cent, a decrease of 5.1 per cent compared to 1H2021.

Proton’s total number of exports for 1H2022 stood at 2,722 units — an increase of 81.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) — positioning the company as the top exporting automotive brand in the country.

The Proton Saga model continues to lead the way with export sales totalling 1,602 units — an increase of 78 per cent y-o-y, while exports of Proton X70 and Proton X50 are growing at an accelerated pace at 377 and 100 units, respectively.

Both models posted their best-ever export numbers, with more to come for the remainder of the year, said Proton.

Proton noted that Pakistan continues to be the biggest export market at 1,770 units for 1H2022, a growth of 183 per cent compared to 1H2021, followed by Brunei and Bangladesh with 203 and 194 units, respectively.

“Proton’s exports are one of the pillars to drive our future growth and are also in line with our promise to the government to help develop Malaysia’s automotive export industry.

“With the addition of new markets such as South Africa to our portfolio, we expect the export volumes to continue the current growth trajectory and form an even larger portion of our sales in the future,” added Roslan. — Bernama