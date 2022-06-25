Stocks rebounded this week as financial markets have been roiled over worries that rapid rate hikes by the Fed to rein in 40-year-high inflation could cause a recession. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 25 — Wall Street’s main indexes soared yesterday in a broad rally as signs of slowing economic growth and a recent pullback in commodity prices tempered expectations for the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike plans.

The S&P 500 rose over 3 per cent for its biggest one-day percentage rise since May 2020. All 11 of the benchmark index’s sectors ended at least 1.5 per cent higher.

Still, investors have been gauging when the market might hit its bottom after the benchmark S&P 500 earlier this month recorded a 20 per cent drop from its January closing peak, confirming the common definition of a bear market.

“Some of the moves, the sellers just get exhausted so you don’t have as much capital moving out,” said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade.

“This might be a little bit of a relief rally,” Cruz said. “But I think I would not encourage anyone to start going in with both hands at the moment, because we have seen this repeatedly where these things can reverse themselves pretty quickly.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 823.32 points, or 2.68 per cent, to 31,500.68, the S&P 500 gained 116.01 points, or 3.06 per cent, to 3,911.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 375.43 points, or 3.34 per cent, to 11,607.62.

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 6.4 per cent, the Dow added 5.4 per cent, the Nasdaq gained 7.5 per cent.

Volume surged towards the end of the session as the close of trading marked the completion of FTSE Russell’s reconstitution of its indexes that are tracked by trillions of dollars in investor funds.

US consumer sentiment fell to a record low in June, but Americans saw a marginal improvement in the outlook for inflation, a survey showed yesterday. Data on Thursday pointed to slowing US business activity in June.

Helping ease inflation fears was a sharp drop in commodity prices this week. The Refinitiv/CoreCommodity Index, which measures prices for energy, agriculture, metals and other commodities, fell to a roughly two-month low on Thursday after hitting a multi-year peak earlier in June.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the benchmark rate to rise to about 3.5 per cent by March, down from expectations last week that it would increase to around 4 per cent.

“The expectation of future rate hikes coming down is part of the equation that makes today’s equity market so strong,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Bank stocks rallied, with the S&P 500 banks index rising 3.7 per cent, after the Fed’s annual “stress test” exercise showed that the lenders have enough capital to weather a severe economic downturn.

In company news, FedEx Corp shares jumped 7.2 per cent after the parcel delivery company issued a stronger-than-expected full-year profit forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.66-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.15-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 29 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 34 new highs and 86 new lows.

More than 19 billion shares changed hands in US exchanges, compared with the 12.9 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions. — Reuters