KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is calling for more exporting companies, especially from Penang, to register as its members as the current numbers are still relatively small compared to that of other states.

Deputy chief executive officer (exporters development) Abu Bakar Yusof urged the companies to register with Matrade to enable them to benefit from the services offered and obtain assistance to enhance their export readiness with a view of penetrating, as well as expanding into the international markets.

As at April 30, 2022, there were 11,123 Malaysian companies registered with Matrade. Out of these, 1,740 were from the northern region, including 898 active companies from Penang.

“We look forward for more companies from Penang to register as Matrade members. Penang is one of the largest contributors of Malaysia’s exports. Among the major products exported are transport equipment, manufactured goods, chemicals and chemical products, non-food raw materials, as well as food products,” he said.

“We believe that there are still companies that have not registered with us yet, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” he said in a statement today.

Abu Bakar said Matrade is committed to assist companies of all sizes, especially SMEs, and provides the solutions, as well as relevant support to enable them to gain wider market access and to connect with the global supply chain.

“In order for us to be more effective, we need all the support we can get, including from SMEs, to realise this goal,” he added. — Bernama