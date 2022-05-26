KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 ― AmInvest has declared income distribution amounting to RM114.2 million for its funds for December 2021, January, February and March 2022.

In a statement today, AmInvest said the income distribution is for 31 unit trusts, wholesale funds and exchange-traded fund (ETF), encompassing conventional and Shariah-compliant funds across various asset classes.

AmFunds Management Bhd chief executive officer Goh Wee Peng said the total returns of these funds (a measure of the fund’s performance comprising income distribution and capital gains), reached as high as 35.8 per cent over three years.

“We believe our asset allocation and active yield curve positioning coupled with bottom-up security selection will continue to contribute to the funds’ returns,” she said.

The income distribution declared, which includes AmDynamic Bond, has provided an income distribution yield of 3.1 per cent.

Recently, AmDynamic Bond has swept all three Best Bond MYR Fund’s individual award categories ― Three Years’, Five Years’ and Ten Years’ performance at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Malaysia 2022.

As at March 31, 2022, AmDynamic Bond registered a total return of 14.3 per cent, 28.5 per cent and 59.4 per cent over three years, five years and 10 years, respectively.

The fund seeks to optimise risk-adjusted returns for investors based on, amongst others, interest rate expectations, currency movements and diversification opportunities through its exposure to both local as well as foreign bonds.

AmInvest is the brand name for the funds management business of AmFunds Management Bhd and AmIslamic Funds Management Sdn Bhd. ― Bernama