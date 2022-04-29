Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-day

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.78 points firmer at 1,600.09 from yesterday’s close of 1,597.31. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 ― Bursa Malaysia has maintained its positive tone at midday as buying interest intensified, especially in construction and technology counters.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.78 points firmer at 1,600.09 from yesterday’s close of 1,597.31.

The index opened 4.71 points higher at 1,602.02, and moved between 1,595.78 and 1,602.32 throughout the morning trading session.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 481 to 335, while 420 counters were unchanged, 1,052 untraded and 67 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.42 billion units worth RM891.53 million.

In a note today, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the technology sector may extend its rally in light of the Nasdaq which soared overnight.

“Meanwhile, we remained bullish on the plantation and energy sectors over the near term as the commodity prices are well supported. Also, stocks that are related to the digital banking licence may perform slightly positive ahead of the announcement,” the brokerage said in a note today.

Bank Negara Malaysia is set to announce the successful applicants for the digital bank licences later today.

Among the Bursa heavyweights, Maybank and IHH Healthcare lost three sen each to RM9.01 and RM6.62 respectively, Public Bank slid two sen to RM4.69, Petronas Chemicals rose 18 sen to RM10.28, while CIMB was flat at RM5.19.

Of the actives, both Techna-X and MN Holdings increased half-a-sen to 12.5 sen and 24 sen respectively, Euro added 3.5 sen to 21 sen, MNC Wireless bagged one sen to 3.5 sen, while Anzo was flat at 1.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM 70 improved 54.08 points to 13,765.35, the FBM Emas Index expanded 28.8 points to 11,464.28, the FBMT 100 Index strengthened 25.0 points to 11,117.37 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 42.74 points to 12,033.27, while the FBM ACE decreased 11.66 points to 5,574.11.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 27.83 points to 16,883.63, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.37 points better at 210.79, and the Plantation Index improved 30.05 points to 8,814.96. ― Bernama