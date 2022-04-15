Khazanah raises RM 535.5m from CIMB Group share placement

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Khazanah Nasional Bhd has completed a placement of 105 million shares (1.0 per cent) in CIMB Group Holdings Bhd at RM 5.10 per share, raising gross proceeds of RM 535.5 million.

It said the placement price represented a 3.4 per cent discount to the closing market price of RM 5.28 on April 13, 2022.

“The share placement exercise is part of Khazanah’s ongoing efforts to rebalance its portfolio and recycle its investments into new assets in Malaysia and globally, including new investments under Dana Impak,” the sovereign wealth fund said in a statement. “In line with Khazanah’s new long term strategy in advancing Malaysia’s economy and society under its Advancing Malaysia, Dana Impak is intended to catalyse new growth areas, build Malaysia’s economic competitiveness and increase national resilience whilst driving socio-economic outcomes.”

Following the placement, Khazanah remains the single largest shareholder of CIMB at 24.7 per cent.

The shares were placed out to government-linked funds, both domestic and global long-only accounts and multi-strategy funds, it said.

CIMB and Credit Suisse were joint book-runners for the share placement exercise. — Bernama