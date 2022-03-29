Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-morning

At 11.01am, the benchmark index dropped 17.64 points to 1,580.31 from 1,597.95 at yesterday’s close. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 ― The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell further by 1.10 per cent at mid-morning on profit taking in most heavyweights counters.

The FBM KLCI opened 0.02 of-a-point lower at 1,597.93.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 565 to 204, while 339 counters were unchanged, 1,192 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.09 billion units worth RM676.51 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank declined by six sen to RM8.90, Public Bank dropped three sen to RM4.64, Petronas Chemicals lost 22 sen to RM9.56, IHH Heatlhcare shed 18 sen to RM6.22, and CIMB slipped two sen to RM5.31.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy and CSH Alliance added half-a-sen each to four sen and 15 sen, respectively, while Xidelang Holdings gave up half-a-sen to three sen, Jade Marvel eased 1.5 sen to 76.5 sen, and Dagang Nexchange slid one sen to RM1.01.

On the index board, FBM 70 trimmed 100.34 points to 13,616.80, FBM Emas Index was 114.64 points lower at 11,293.65, FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 142.79 points to 1,1849.87, FBMT 100 Index eased 112.86 points to 10,984.04, and FBM ACE declined 8.94 points to 5,557.22.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 2.49 points to 202.35, the Financial Services Index fell 114.34 points to 16,654.24, and the Plantation Index weakened 62.38 points to 7,954.79. ― Bernama