Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-day

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 16.49 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 1,581.46 from 1,597.95 at yesterday’s close. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at midday on continued profit taking in most heavyweights counters.

The FBM KLCI opened 0.02 of-a-point lower at 1,597.93 and moved between 1,579.27 and 1,598.21 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 432 to 175, while 585 counters were unchanged, 1,108 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.64 billion units worth RM1.03 billion.

Regional indices, however, performed mixed at midday. Singapore’s Straits Times fell 0.23 per cent to 3,424.0 and China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange dropped 0.43 per cent to 3,200.65, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.53 per cent to 28,092.91, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.45 per cent to 21,783.56 and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.27 per cent to 2,737.02.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd said in a note that the FBM KLCI might possibly trend in the 1,590-1,605 range today amid some bargain-hunting activities as the country braced for the reopening of its international borders this Friday.

Meanwhile, Brent crude slid to US$112 (RM473) per barrel due to the latest lockdown in Shanghai.

Among the oil and gas-related counters, Petronas Chemicals lost 19 sen to RM9.59, Petronas Dagangan dropped 52 sen to RM20.84, Petronas Gas lost four sen to RM16.76, and Dialog Group eased five sen to RM2.72.

Meanwhile, Maybank fell seven sen to RM8.89, Public Bank slipped two sen to RM4.65, IHH Healthcare slid 17 sen to RM6.23, and CIMB declined three sen to RM5.30.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy and CSH Alliance rose half-a-sen each to four sen and 15 sen, respectively, while Top Builders, DGB Asia and SMTrack fell half-a-sen each to two sen, two sen and eight sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM 70 declined by 104.19 points to 13,612.94, the FBM Emas Index was 107.01 points lower at 11,309.28, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 128.96 points to 11,863.70, the FBMT 100 Index trimmed 107.48 points to 10,989.42, and the FBM ACE shed 3.68 points to 5,562.48.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 2.07 points to 202.77, the Financial Services Index contracted 107.66 points to 16,660.92, and the Plantation Index weakened 46.55 points to 7,970.62. ― Bernama