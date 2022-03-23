US stocks open lower, continuing volatile week

In this file photo the fearless girl statue and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are pictured on April 20, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 23 — Wall Street stocks fell early today, extending the week’s choppy trend as markets grapple with higher oil prices and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After a weak start to 2022, equities rallied last week as investors returned to the market in a wave of bargain-hunting. Stocks also rose yesterday, bouncing back from Monday’s losses.

“There is a narrative taking root that the bad news is priced in, that the rate hikes are priced in, that valuations are more reasonable again,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, who went on to describe the market as “overbought.”

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.7 per cent at 34,553.84.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 0.7 per cent to 4,480.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped one per cent to 13,964.35.

Among individual companies, General Mills jumped 5.3 per cent as the food giant lifted its earnings forecast, citing strong demand that has allowed it to raise prices.

But Adobe fell 7.9 per cent despite reporting record quarterly revenues as it projected lower second-quarter profits and revenues compared with analyst expectations. — AFP