Aluminium, copper prices hit records on Ukraine fallout

Aluminium bars are seen in a shop of Kazakh mining company Eurasian Resources Group's (ERG) Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter JSC factory in Pavlodar, Kazakhstan February 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 7 — Aluminium and copper prices struck record highs today on supply fears linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aluminium reached US$4,026.50 (RM16,827), the first time the lightweight metal had breached US$4,000 per tonne. Copper’s new record stood at US$10,845 per tonne.

Commodities have been red hot since Russia’s assault on its neighbour, with gold on Monday back above US$2,000 an ounce thanks to the metal’s status as a haven investment.

Also on Monday, nickel prices rocketed by more than 25 per cent and oil prices soared close to US$140 a barrel, reaching the highest levels in nearly 14 years. — AFP