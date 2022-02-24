Bursa Malaysia marginally lower at mid-morning

At 11.04am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.34 points to 1,584.80 from 1,586.14 at yesterday’s close, after opening 0.58 of-a-point weaker at 1,585.56. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 ― Bursa Malaysia was marginally lower at mid-morning today, dragged down by losses in Maybank, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals amid the weaker performance in regional markets, a dealer said.

At 11.04am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.34 points to 1,584.80 from 1,586.14 at yesterday’s close, after opening 0.58 of-a-point weaker at 1,585.56.

Market breadth was negative with losers outnumbering gainers 479 to 310, while 342 counters were unchanged, 1,149 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.18 billion units worth RM899.50 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank slipped four sen to RM8.73, Public Bank trimmed one sen to RM4.35, Petronas Chemicals lost five sen to RM9.18, and CIMB fell two sen to RM5.53.

As for the actives, DNex reduced two sen to RM1.19, while AHB Holdings added 1.5 sen to 25 sen and Jaya Tiasa gained 6.5 sen to 95.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM ACE lost 43.89 points to 6,054.20, the FBM 70 reduced 15.36 points to 13,519.83, the FBM Emas Index shrank 8.57 points to 11,320.52, and the FBMT 100 Index weakened 10.00 points to 10,986.34.

Conversely, the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 3.43 points to 12,035.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 38.56 points to 16,300.64, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.89 of-a-point lower at 208.89, and the Plantation Index expanded 228.18 points to 8,098.22. ― Bernama