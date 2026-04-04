KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Prudent energy use, optimising operational costs through artificial intelligence (AI) and sound financial management are key principles that must be practised in addressing the increasingly pressing global energy crisis, says Petronas president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz.

He said such strategic measures were crucial in building the country’s ‘layer of insulation’ against uncertain global scenarios.

According to him, the principle of ‘efficiency is the first fuel’, or savings through efficient usage, should serve as an added layer of security to enhance supply availability and must be embedded in daily societal practices and business operations.

“We must avoid wastage and address any usage or processes that can be eliminated.

“Through automation or more efficient process approaches, we can reduce excessive fuel consumption and build a layer of insulation for the country,” he said while appearing as a guest on the programme Bicara Naratif Khas on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) hosted by Broadcasting director-general Ashwad Ismail, last night.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik also outlined several measures that could be adopted, including practising more prudent energy consumption, encouraging ride-sharing, as well as promoting more responsible financial management and avoiding unnecessary financial burdens.

He added that Malaysia recorded a relatively high per capita energy consumption rate compared with other regional countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. — Bernama