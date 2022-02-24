Bursa Malaysia extends losses at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) contracted 20.50 points to 1,565.64 from 1,586.14 at yesterday’s close. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 ― Bursa Malaysia extended losses at mid-afternoon with over 1,000 counters falling into the red as weak global sentiment curbed investors’ risk appetite, a dealer said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) contracted 20.50 points to 1,565.64 from 1,586.14 at yesterday’s close.

The index opened 0.58 of-a-point weaker at 1,585.56.

Market breadth was negative with decliners leading gainers 1,013 to 195, while 225 counters were unchanged, 847 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.77 billion units worth RM2.64 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank, CIMB lost 10 sen to RM8.67, RM4.26 and RM5.45, respectively, Petronas Chemicals shed six sen to RM9.17, while IHH Healthcare added 10 sen to RM6.40.

As for the actives, Hibiscus Petroleum gained 11 sen to RM1.30 while DNex slipped six sen to RM1.15 and Ta Win fell 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM ACE slumped 297.25 points to 5,800.84, the FBM 70 weakened 281.42 points to 13,253.77, the FBM Emas Index decreased 175.66 points to 11,153.43, the FBMT 100 Index narrowed 161.02 points to 10,835.32, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 166.37 points to 11,865.92.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 240.94 points to 16,098.26, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 4.78 points lower at 205.00, while the Plantation Index lifted 140.84 points to 8,010.88. ― Bernama