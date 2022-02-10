ArcelorMittal returns to profit as raw material prices soar

Rolls of steel are moved outside the ArcelorMittal Dofasco plant, an integrated steel producer, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada March 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 10 — Global steel giant ArcelorMittal reported today a record annual profit for 2021, buoyed by the soaring prices of raw materials after a loss the previous year.

Despite a drop in production, the company reported a net profit of US$14.9 billion (RM62 billion) following a US$733 million loss in 2020.

The group lost its top stop as the world’s biggest steel company to China’s Baowu in 2020 after the pandemic caused the global economy to sink.

Demand for raw materials and commodities soared last year as economies emerged from Covid restrictions, causing prices to jump.

“The global economic rebound post initial Covid-19 restrictions being lifted supported buoyant demand in all markets delivering very high levels of profitability,” said chief executive Aditya Mittal.

Its crude steel production fell again last year to 69.1 million tonnes compared to 71.5 million in 2020, but the higher prices helped the company posts a huge profit.

Iron ore production also fell to 58 million tonnes from 50.9 million in 2020.

ArcelorMittal’s revenue jumped by 44 per cent to US$76.6 billion in 2021. — AFP