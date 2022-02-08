Amazon plans to more than double base pay cap for employees

Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in New York January 29, 2016. — Reuters pic

PALO ALTO, Feb 8 ― Amazon.com Inc plans to more than double its base pay cap to US$350,000 (RM1.4 million), from its previous maximum salary of US$160,000 for US employees, according to a company memo.

The e-commerce giant will increase the overall compensation range for most jobs globally and the company said the increases were much more “considerable” than in the past.

“This past year has seen a particularly competitive labour market,” according to the memo, which added that there was a “need to remain competitive for attracting and retaining top talent”.

Last year, Amazon increased its average starting wage for operations staff in the United States to more than US$18 an hour, against the backdrop of a tight US labor market.

Amazon will review the compensation for newly promoted employees at the time of promotion and give in-year stock awards, if required, to get them in the new pay range, the memo said.

The news was first reported by Insider. ― Reuters