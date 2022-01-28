MBSB Bank rewards customers at ‘Simpan Berganda, Menang Bergaya’ campaign

MBSB Bank launched various campaigns with attractive prizes to attract new customers. — Picture courtesy of MBSB Bank

PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 — MBSB Bank Bhd plans to launch a virtual branch in the second quarter of this year if the tests conducted internally go smoothly.

The plan is to give more options to customers instead of having to go to a physical branch, acting chief executive officer Datuk Nor Azam M. Taib said. The bank will also enhance its current branches to be more customer centric. MBSB Bank is the country’s second largest full-fledged Islamic bank.

He was speaking at a prize-giving ceremony for its first grand draw for its “Simpan Berganda, Menang Bergaya” campaign today.

The top winners were Saiful Azrin Arifin who won a BMW, Chew Yew Kong a Mini Cooper and Tan Kee Kiat a Modenas Elegan scooter.

Nor Azam said its various campaigns with attractive prizes had received good customer feedback and attracted new customers.

“We hope to continue this momentum and conduct more campaigns such as this to promote our products and services as they have been very impactful,” he said

It is having a year-long campaign for its current and savings account (CASA-i), which started on June 21, 2021 and ends May 31 this year with prizes worth more than RM2 million.

“We encourage our customers and the public to participate. There is another special draw and grand draw that we will run, and we are also giving away luxury cars,” he told reporters.

The campaign comes with monthly, quarterly and grand draws and is open to small and medium enterprises as well. — Bernama