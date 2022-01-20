Deliveroo sales soar despite easing Covid curbs

A rider for food delivery company Deliveroo cycles down a sidewalk in Sydney September 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Jan 20 — Deliveroo, the takeaway food delivery app, logged surging annual sales today as consumers continued to order from home despite easing Covid curbs.

Sales soared 70 per cent to £6.7 billion (RM38 billion) in 2021 from the prior year, the British group said in a statement.

Orders leapt 73 per cent to more than 300 million, aided by a 42-per cent jump in the final quarter.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu described the performance as an “extraordinary year” during which sales boomed in the face of a “challenging backdrop”.

Customers ordered an average of 3.4 times per month in the fourth quarter, which compared with 3.2 times at the height of the Covid-19 lockdowns in early 2020.

“Deliveroo produced a strong operating performance in 2021,” the company added in a trading update ahead of its full annual results on March 17. — AFP