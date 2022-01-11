French group Alstom to supply 200 trains to Norway

The logo of Alstom is pictured on a building during an inaugural visit of the Alstom offshore wind turbine plants in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, France, December 2, 2014. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Jan 11 — French rail giant Alstom announced today a €1.8-billion (RM8.3-billion) deal to supply up to 200 regional trains to Norway.

The framework contract with public rail company Norske Tog includes an initial firm order of 30 trains worth €380 million, Alstom said in a statement.

The Coradia Nordic trains, which can carry 778 passengers and travel at speeds of 160 kilometres per hour, will connect Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region.

Delivery of the trains will begin in 2025.

Alstom has delivered 300 Coradia Nordic trains to Nordic countries. — AFP