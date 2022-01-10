Investments in Selangor expected to be better than last year, says state exco

Datuk Teng Chang Khim speaks during an interview at his office in Shah Alam February 16, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Jan 10 — Investments in Selangor this year will be better than 2021 as the flood recedes and the Covid-19 pandemic situation improves, said Selangor state executive councillor for industry and trade Datuk Teng Chang Khim.

Teng said the Omicron variant is still unpredictable and urged everyone to be cautious, particularly during festivities as cross border travel is allowed and Malaysians are anticipated to travel. However, it would provide an upside to the domestic economy and therefore better investments are expected this year.

“It (the investments) would depend on the pandemic development and hopefully no natural disaster will happen again in the next few months,” he told reporters at the Selangor State Level Online Chinese New Year Programme 2022 press conference here today.

This year, he said, the Selangor government has decided to continue the online Chinese New Year celebration through the Selangor State Level Chinese New Year Celebration Special Culture Programme 2022.

Following the pandemic last year, he said the Selangor government had decided to hold the 2021 Chinese New Year celebration online and 218,000 views had been reached from all over the country and several countries including Singapore, Taiwan, Macau and the United Kingdom.

In a statement today, Invest Selangor said the programme would be screened through online media channels and social media, and hosted on the Mandarin Facebook page of Selangor Menteri Besar @ami.mbselangor and Selangor executive councillor Teng’s Facebook at 9pm on February 1.

According to the statement, this year’s Chinese New Year Celebration Special Cultural Programme will see the appearance of artists from three generations with three events set in their respective eras, namely in the 70s to 80s, in the 90s and early 2000s and during the 2000s.

“These three events will last for an hour and will be coordinated by television host Yoke Chen and popular YouTuber Jym Chong. This festival programme aims to attract viewers of all ages and further unite all levels of society to celebrate the Chinese New Year together,” he said. — Bernama