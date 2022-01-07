Bursa Malaysia urges the public to remain vigilant of online investment scams

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has urged the public to remain vigilant given the increasing number of online investment scams following recent social media postings that misrepresent Bursa Malaysian and its senior management.

It said the exchange does not authorise nor endorse such unlicensed investment activities.

“We strongly advise members of the public to be careful and not to click any of the links provided by these suspicious postings which invite you to ‘participate’ in such investment schemes,” it said in a statement today.

It said the public is requested to not click on web addresses or emails that misrepresent an authorised institution, verify if the business was licensed and authorised by regulatory bodies and never share banking details, identity card number or passwords to anyone when faced with suspicious online investment scheme.

“Report to the authorities if you have been harassed or pressured to make a suspicious transaction, investment or receive illegal money deposits,” it said.

The exchange said it regularly updates the list of unauthorised websites, investment products, companies and individuals.

“Using logos and images of Bursa Malaysia and its management without approval is strictly prohibited and a breach of our copyright and trademarks. We will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who misuses them,” it said.

Bursa Malaysia said examples of these unauthorised websites and postings could be viewed at https://bursaacademy.bursamarketplace.com/en/sc-investor-alert.

“If you come across any suspicious postings on online platforms such as web pages, social media applications and even word of mouth, please report this to us by dialling 03-2732 0067 or emailing us at [email protected],” it said.

It said the public is also reminded to only invest with licensed intermediaries and contact a licenced broker to guide on proper investing if the public they wish to trade shares on Bursa Malaysia.

“This alert is part of Bursa Malaysia’s ongoing public service initiative to educate members of the public against online scams. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it is most likely to be a scam,” it added. — Bernama