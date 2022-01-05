Bursa Malaysia marginally higher at mid-afternoon

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.25 of-a-point to 1,542.15 from 1,541.9 at yesterday’s close. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― Bursa Malaysia was slightly higher at mid-afternoon, supported by buying interest in selected heavyweights and small capitalisation stocks.

The key index was mainly supported by gains in rubber glove stocks, with Top Glove and Hartalega rising by 5.58 per cent and 4.35 per cent, respectively, on concerns over the latest Covid-19 variant ― IHU.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed decliners 548 to 348, while 405 counters were unchanged, 972 untraded, and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.11 billion units valued at RM1.26 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank gained two sen to RM4.15, IHH Healthcare bagged four sen to RM6.86, and CIMB bagged three sen to RM5.45.

Maybank eased two sen to RM8.34, Petronas Chemicals shed three sen to RM8.75, while Tenaga Nasional lost four sen to RM9.14.

Of the actives, Key Alliance, SMTrack, and XOX were flat at 1.5 sen, 25.5 sen and 3.0 sen respectively, ATA slid two sen to 65 sen while Lambo inched up half-a-sen to 10 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 11.52 points higher at 11,212.76, the FBMT 100 Index went up 10.14 points to 10,902.98, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 8.84 points to 12,063.86, the FBM ACE rose 54.89 points to 6,627.2 and the FBM 70 advanced 49.43 points to 14,353.01.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 20.25 points to 15,654.12, while the Plantation Index gave up 21.14 points at 6,607.78, and the Industrial Products and Services Index trimmed 0.2 of-a-point to 201.75. ― Bernama