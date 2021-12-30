Tuju Setia bags RM311.7m construction job, order book exceeds RM1.5b

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Tuju Setia Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pembinaan Tuju Setia Sdn Bhd, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Sunway PKNS Sdn Bhd to undertake works as main contractor for Sunway d’hill Residences high-rise development valued at RM311.7 million.

Tuju Setia said the LOA entailed the construction of two blocks of 38-storey serviced apartments for the residential project located in Kota Damansara, Selangor, with the construction period spanning 40 months commencing in March 2022.

In a statement today, managing director Wee Eng Kong said this notable win from a prominent player endorsed the company’s expertise in providing value-added solutions for clients, including in specialist sustainable elements and innovative methods to meet their unique needs.

“Not only that, we are glad to add the Sunway brand to our list of reputable customer base, and be entrusted as one of the first movers in this brand new undertaking.

“Despite the difficult year faced by the whole construction sector, Tuju Setia continues to overcome the hurdles and has successfully increased our new wins in 2021 to RM944.0 million. This brings our current order book to be in excess of RM1.5 billion, with financial visibility over the next few years,” he added. — Bernama