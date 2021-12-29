Bursa Malaysia ends at intra-day high after choppy trading

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Bursa Malaysia recouped earlier losses to close at its intra-day high today after experiencing choppy trading throughout the day.

As at 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.15 points to end at 1,545.04 compared with 1,539.89 yesterday.

The index opened 0.5 of-a-point higher at 1,540.39 this morning and hit a low of 1,536.45 later before rebounding towards the close.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 462 to 393, while 449 counters were unchanged, 1,007 untraded, and 37 others suspended.

Turnover increased to 2.41 billion units valued at RM1.83 billion from Tuesday’s 2.16 billion units valued at RM1.65 billion.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the key index put on modest gains during the afternoon session after enduring a slight decline in the morning.

“A total 449 counters ended up higher today versus 393 decliners, suggesting that the market is well supported. The current resistance level is located at 1,564.80 points and given that window dressing is typically associated at the year’s end, the benchmark index could settle higher around that level,” he told Bernama.

He added that in the absence of key economic data, the market condition can be quite fluid and positive news over Omicron could be a key catalyst to lift the benchmark index higher this week.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank perked up three sen to RM8.33, Public Bank, Petronas Chemicals, CIMB, and Tenaga added one sen each to RM4.19, RM8.89, RM5.43 and RM9.36, respectively, while IHH lost one sen to RM6.75.

Of the actives, XOX and AT Systematization were both flat at three sen and 3.5 sen, respectively, SMTrack added one sen to 15.5 sen, Swift rose 5.0 sen to RM1, and ATA IMS was two sen better at 63.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 31.49 points higher at 11,195.21, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 31.64 points to 10,895.94, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 41.93 points to 12,054.23.

The FBM 70 rose 21.07 points to 14,225.08 while the FBM ACE put on 39.48 points to 6,362.97.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 48.56 points to 15,621.06, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.05 points to 202.08, but the Plantation Index erased 32.67 points to 6,544.78.

The Main Market volume expanded to 1.39 billion shares valued at RM1.6 billion versus Tuesday’s 1.26 billion shares valued at RM1.43 billion.

Warrants turnover increased to 168.21 million units worth RM22.1 million compared with 163.11 million units worth RM25.54 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume jumped to 840.37 million shares valued at RM211.51 million from 733.75 million shares valued at RM195.11 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 213.13 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (461.65 million), construction (53.99 million), technology (172.34 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (46.66 million), property (109.64 million), plantation (10.66 million), REITs (11.20 million), closed/fund (20,000), energy (88.04 million), healthcare (72.71 million), telecommunications and media (23.94 million), transportation and logistics (110.23 million), and utilities (19.93 million). — Bernama