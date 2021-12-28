Mudajaya Ventures fully redeems US$60m notes subscribed by Mulpha unit

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Mulpha International said MVL had on December 27, 2019 and October 22, 2021 partially redeemed the notes by an amount of US$20 million and US$25 million respectively, with the remaining notes of US$15 million maturing on December 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Mudajaya Ventures Ltd (MVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mudajaya Group Bhd, has redeemed the remaining medium term notes of US$15 million (RM63 million) subscribed by Mulpha International Bhd’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Mulpha Strategic Ltd.

Mulpha Strategic had on December 28, 2016, subscribed for the Series 1 US$60 million 7 per cent notes issued by MVL under its US$200 million Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme.

“MVL had on December 27, 2019 and October 22, 2021 partially redeemed the notes by an amount of US$20 million and US$25 million respectively, with the remaining notes of US$15 million maturing on December 28, 2021,” Mulpha International said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama