Ferrero to publish yearly report on palm oil action plan

A worker shows palm oil fruits at a factory in Sepang November 20, 2014. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Italian confectionery producer, Ferrero Group, will publish a yearly Progress Report in 2022 to share its journey, including the challenges faced in achieving the commitments outlined in its Palm Oil Charter and related action plan.

The move is part of its palm oil transparency commitment.

On its website, the Italian manufacturer of branded chocolate and confectionery products stated that traceability and transparency have always been fundamental elements in Ferrero’s approach to responsible palm oil sourcing.

“Since 2018, we have committed to publishing — every six months — the latest list of mills and plantations from which we procure our palm oil,” it said.

Ferrero revealed that from January to June this year, it sourced 99.47 per cent of Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)-certified segregated palm oil and 0.53 per cent of conventional palm oil.

“We continue to be committed to a ‘no-deforestation’ supply chain and to source sustainable palm oil that is 100 per cent RSPO Certified Segregated and traceable back to plantations.

“We also apply a continuous improvement approach of our value chain and go beyond this already high certification requirement with initiatives that are driven by our Palm Oil Charter,” it said.

The world’s second-biggest chocolate producer and confectionery — known for its Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Kinder Bueno chocolate brands — said it sought about 80 per cent of certified sustainable palm oil from Malaysia, followed by Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

Meanwhile, Ferrero noted that the charter sets out Ferrero vision for a palm oil industry that, through continuous improvement, creates value for all.

“It outlines our long-term commitments with specific mid-term objectives (2023).

“Our ambition is to be a driving force behind a palm oil industry where palm oil production creates value for all, where smallholders and farming communities thrive, with workers in mills, refineries and plantations who have rights that are unequivocally respected and where environmental values are actively protected and enhanced through sustainable agricultural practices,” it added. — Bernama