UK economy grew more slowly than thought before Omicron hit

A pedestrian walks past shops, temporarily closed-down due to Covid-19 restrictions, as Britain enters a national lockdown in London on January 5, 2021. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 22 — Britain’s economy grew more slowly than previously thought in the July-September period, before the Omicron variant of the coronavirus posed a further threat to the recovery later in the year, official data showed today.

Gross domestic product in the world’s fifth-biggest economy increased by 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, weaker than a preliminary estimate of growth of 1.3 per cent.

That was slower than the economy’s 5.4 per cent bounce-back in the second quarter when many coronavirus restrictions were lifted, the Office for National Statistics said.

Investors are braced for a slowdown in growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a rise in COVI9-cases caused by Omicron which has hurt Britain’s hospitality and leisure sector and hit retailers.

“Our revised figures show UK GDP recovered a little slower in the third quarter, with much weaker performances from health and hairdressers across the quarter, and the energy sector contracting more in September, than we previously estimated,” ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said.

“However, stronger data for 2020 means the economy was closer to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter,” he said.

The level of GDP was 1.5 per cent below where it was at the end of 2019, revised up from the previous estimate of 2.1 per cent below its pre-pandemic level.

Business investment fell by 2.5 per cent in the third quarter from the previous three months and was nearly 12 per cent below its pre-pandemic level.

The Bank of England is hoping for a revival of business investment to help improve Britain’s longer-term growth prospects.

Britain balance of payments deficit widened to £24.4 billion (RM136 billion) to as goods exports fell, goods imports grew and foreign companies received more income from their investments in the United Kingdom.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a smaller deficit of £15.6 billion. — Reuters