Wiwynn Corporation to develop server rack integration plant in Johor, investment worth RM200m

JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 20 — Wiwynn Corporation, a Taiwan-based innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for hyperscale data centres, will develop a 4.806 hectares of land for the server rack integration plant in Johor with investments totalling RM200 million.

In a statement today, vice president of supply chain and manufacturing Robin Wang said the expansion of this server rack integration plant in Johor marked the significant move of the company’s first self-build overseas presence and expect to start production from 2023.

He said in the future, the Malaysian plant would not only serve the demand from the neighbouring data centres in Southeast Asia but would also be positioned as Wiwynn’s service centre in the APAC region.

Wang said the demand for cloud services in Southeast Asia has grown rapidly in recent years and many cloud service providers have built data centers here and brought huge opportunities for cloud IT infrastructure.

“The new addition of our Malaysian plant is not only because we identified the business potential here, but also the breakthrough of our global manufacturing strategy.

“We will follow the highest Gold standard of Green Building Index (GBI) technology and implement smart manufacturing technologies in the new site to show our commitment to a sustainable environment and operation,” he said.

Kulai Municipal Council president Natazha Hariss said besides bringing in green technologies and smart factory, the Wiwynn plant would create more than 500 job opportunities for the locals in Johor.

“We are excited to have Wiwynn investing in Senai, Johor. With the new plant, the local talents here will be benefited by the job opportunities created, especially when more Malaysians have decided to move back from Singapore after the lockdown,” he said. — Bernama