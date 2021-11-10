Germany will not immediately sign deal to make cars emission-free by 2035

An employee cleans before the arrival of leaders for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland November 1, 2021. — Adrian Dennis/Pool pic via Reuters

BERLIN, Nov 10 — Germany said it would not immediately sign the COP26 declaration to make all cars and vans emission-free by 2035 as there is still no agreement within the German government about fuels from renewable sources, a ministry spokesperson said today.

The German government agrees only zero-emission vehicles should be registered by 2035, but it has not agreed if combustion engine fuels from renewable sources can be part of the solution, the environment ministry spokesperson said.

Germany’s environment ministry does not see combustible fuels from renewable sources as a viable option for passenger cars in terms of availability and efficiency, while other ministries are open to the possibility, the spokesperson said. — Reuters