Bursa opens flat ahead of Budget 2022 address

On the broader market, gainers edged past losers 174 to 169, while 273 counters were unchanged, 1,664 untraded and 46 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Bursa Malaysia opened almost flat on Friday, ahead of the tabling of Budget 2022 later today.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.09 of-a-point to 1,566.77 from Thursday’s close of 1,566.86. It opened 2.01 points higher at 1,568.87.

On the broader market, gainers edged past losers 174 to 169, while 273 counters were unchanged, 1,664 untraded and 46 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 214.44 million units worth RM78.60 million.

In a research note, Rakuten Trade said it believed that the recent correction of the local bourse — which saw a 40-point decline — might attract some bargain hunting today.

“Though sentiments are expected to remain cautious ahead of the Budget 2022 address later today, we anticipate the index to rebound to above the 1,570 level,” it said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.12, Press Metal and Maxis advanced seven sen each to RM5.53 and RM4.77, respectively, and Axiata was two sen higher at RM3.99.

Meanwhile, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM4.20 and RM6.52, respectively, Petronas Chemicals fell six sen to RM8.64 and CIMB eased one sen to RM5.24.

Of the actives, MMAG rose 1.5 sen to 11 sen, Kanger, Benalec and PUC were flat at 4.5 sen, 15.5 sen and 13 sen, respectively, PDZ trimmed nine sen to 14.5 sen, and Yong Tai and Hextar both inched down half-a-sen to 14 sen and 13 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 9.0 points to 11,585.51, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 6.63 points to 11,217.44, the FBM 70 went up 37.42 points to 15,327.25, the FBM Emas Shariah Index widened 19.07 points to 12,608.55, and the FBM ACE expanded 36.78 points to 7,072.21.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.37 of-a-point to 206.01, the Plantation Index gained 0.62 of-a-point to 6,863.67, and the Financial Services Index shed 20.33 points to 15,666.40. — Bernama