MAA: Vehicle sales down to 44,275 units in Sept 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Malaysia recorded 44,275 units of new vehicle sales in September 2021 from 57,758 units in the same month last year, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) said.

In a statement today, it said the year-to-date sales volume for September 2021 was down 7.0 per cent to 318,874 units from 344,019 units in the same period last year.

MAA said sales of passenger vehicles in September 2021 eased to 38,315 units from 52,704 units in September 2020, while sales of commercial vehicles improved to 5,960 units from 5,054 units previously.

Meanwhile, it said Total Industry Volume (TIV) for September 2021 was 153 per cent higher compared to 17,500 units in August 2021, due to a full month of restored business operations nationwide following the relaxation of movement restrictions.

“Chip shortage had affected sales of certain makes which led to some cancellation of orders due to low consumers’ sentiment,’ it said.

MAA said in terms of total production, 45,972 vehicles were produced in September 2021 compared with 51,987 units in September 2020.

It added, production of passenger vehicles trimmed to 42,556 units from 49,966 units while commercial vehicles surged to 3,416 units from 2,021 units previously.

On the outlook, MAA said sales in October 2021 are expected to be better than September 2021 as business operations have been restored nationwide and companies ramping up production and deliveries of vehicles. — Bernama