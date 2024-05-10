KUANTAN, May 10 — The Pahang State Assembly today extended condolences to the family of Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal, who died earlier this morning.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail expressed the condolence message after his emergency motion to record the condolence was unanimously approved during the Pahang State Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the entire family of Mutang, who passed away this morning at the National Heart Institute (IJN). He was the 20th Speaker of the Senate,” he said.

Mutang, 69, died at 11.46am today at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, after receiving treatment upon his return from Azerbaijan on May 6.

He leaves behind wife Datin Ho May Leng and three children.

On February 19, the former Bukit Mas Member of Parliament was appointed as the 20th president of the Dewan Negara, replacing Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who relinquished the post following his appointment as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak.

Mutang made history as the first leader from the Lun Bawang ethnic group to be appointed as the Senate president. — Bernama