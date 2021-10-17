Invest Selangor allocates RM11m for Selangor International Business Summit 2021

Amirudin Shari speaks during the Selangor International Business Summit 2018 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in this file picture taken on September 6, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 17 — Invest Selangor Bhd, the investment arm of the Selangor State Government, has allocated RM11 million for the whole development and management of the Selangor International Business Summit 2021 (SIBS 2021), which is set to commence via hybrid — virtual and physical, on November 18-21.

Chief executive officer Datuk Hasan Azhari Idris said the allocation covered, among others, the development and maintenance of the business portal as well as the marketing and development of nine main and concurrent events at SIBS 2021.

“Our main objective of organising SIBS this year is to assist our entrepreneurs and business community to restart their business and networking activities after about one and a half years of movement control order.

“As Selangor is always considered the engine of Malaysia’s economy, we feel obliged to play our part in providing these opportunities for them,” he told Bernama today.

Hasan Azhari said the allocation also covered the advertisement and promotion, the rental of the ballroom, conference and exhibition halls and others.

He said the regional business summit would be hosting five different exhibitions with five different specialisations and Invest Selangor is anticipating about 500 exhibitors in total for these exhibitions.

Additionally, he said Invest Selangor would be having three international conferences and each would have a minimum of 150 participants.

He said apart from the exhibitions and conferences, SIBS 2021 would also host its international chef competition with the participation of chefs from the Professional Chef Association, culinary colleges and higher institutions.

He added that since SIBS 2021 is a hybrid event, these exhibitions and conferences would also be having their virtual representations in the www.selangorbusinesshub.my business portal. — Bernama