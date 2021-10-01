Serba Dinamik restructures, appoints Mohamed Ackiel as new deputy CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd is implementing an internal restructuring exercise which entails the appointment of Mohamed Ackiel Mohamed as deputy CEO with effect from today.

In a statement today, the company said the restructuring exercise also includes the appointment of a few key management personnel as heads of region where the global integrated oil and gas (O&G) service provider has a strong presence.

Serba Dinamik said this was following a realignment exercise of the group’s organisational chart to ensure a more effective global operation which would enable the group to continue delivering its shareholders mandate.

“These heads of region will report directly to Mohamed Ackiel and the restructuring will also lead to the appointment of new faces to helm the corporate communications and stakeholder relations position,” it said.

Prior to this, Mohamed Ackiel was the company’s senior vice-president (special projects), where he was leading the companies digital transformation and several key initiatives and projects in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Americas.

With a combined industry and academic experience of over 18 years, he was also the deputy chairman of the board of governors for University Malaysia of Computer Science and Engineering (UNIMY), a higher learning institution wholly owned by Serba Dinamik.

Meanwhile, since its inception in 1996, Serba Dinamik has expanded to more than 25 countries.

With the new structure, the group aims to further solidify its foothold in O&G, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning, as well as information and technology (IT) businesses through its strong geographical presence.

More focus would also be given to overseas operations and territory expansion for global growth, however, there is no change in the company’s head of finance with Azhan Azmi remaining as group chief financial officer (CFO).

Serba Dinamik’s founder Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah would remain as group managing director and CEO where he would oversee the entire operations both domestically and internationally.

“In essence, the new organisational structure encompasses both the domestic and global businesses with the ultimate aim of strengthening Serba Dinamik’s business offerings to its clients, in addition to improving the group’s internal control and governance,” the company said.

As of Sept 30, 2021, Serba Dinamik has a workforce of 2,926 comprising permanent, long-term and contract employees (project basis) for both its domestic and international operations.

At the close of yesterday’s trading, its share price was down 1.5 sen or 4.48 per cent to 32 sen with 112.25 million shares traded, thus valuing the company at RM1.19 billion. — Bernama